BRIEF-PepsiCo exec comments
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-PepsiCo exec comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc : * CFO says any EPS upside to estimates will be reinvested in business * CFO says forex will have a 3 percent point unfavorable impact on full-year

EPS * CFO sees commodity inflation and price realization moderating somewhat in Q4 * Exec says overall food and beverage trends softened in third quarter * CEO says macroeconomic factors in China are not impacting its category sales * CEO says China volume growth has accelerated every month since June and that

Q4 is “off to a strong start” w/ volume up 15 percent in September * CFO declines to comment on outlook for 2013

