FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pepsi, Theo Muller stop production at Batavia yogurt plant
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Pepsi, Theo Muller stop production at Batavia yogurt plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc and German dairy company Theo Muller Group said on Thursday they had stopped production at their Batavia yogurt plant in upstate New York, without providing a reason.

Dairy Farmers of America have agreed to purchase the facility and have also expressed interest in hiring several of the plant’s employees, PepsiCo said in an e-mailed statement.

The closure of the plant will result in job losses for 66 employees of the plant.

PepsiCo said it will be offering transition assistance to all affected employees of the Muller Quaker Dairy plant.

Production was halted because the plant did not meet expectations, the Associated Press quoted the company as saying. (apne.ws/1RdjAoJ) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.