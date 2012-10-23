FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PepsiCo sells 51 pct stake in Vietnam beverage business
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

PepsiCo sells 51 pct stake in Vietnam beverage business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - PepsiCo said Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings Ltd will acquire a 51 percent equity stake in the company’s beverage business in Vietnam.

Suntory and PepsiCo will hold key roles in the management of the new joint venture, in which the U.S. beverage company will hold the remaining 49 percent stake.

PepsiCo said it would retain marketing and innovation responsibilities for its beverages, and continue to independently operate its food business in Vietnam.

PepsiCo and Suntory have worked together in the United States, Japan and New Zealand, according to a press statement.

Shares of PepsiCo closed at $69.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.