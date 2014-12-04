FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Per Aarsleff to build shell structure for Novo Nordisk
December 4, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Per Aarsleff to build shell structure for Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Per Aarsleff A/S :

* Has entered into a partnering contract with Novo Nordisk A/S to build a shell structure with a total gross area of 15,000 square metres

* Preliminary budget price of project is 205 million Danish crowns ($34.13 million)

* Contract is to be carried out in partnering, and Aarsleff was chosen after an initial value creation phase

* Construction work will begin now and is scheduled for completion by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0073 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

