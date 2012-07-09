Microsoft to buy display maker Perceptive Pixel

TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said on Monday that Microsoft Corp would buy Perceptive Pixel, a developer of large touchscreen displays whose customers include cable network CNN.

Ballmer did not disclose the terms of the deal at Microsoft’s annual Worldwide Partner Conference in Toronto, where he announced it.

Perceptive Pixel was founded in 2006 and shipped its first multi-touch workstations and large wall displays in 2007, according to its website where it boasted of “transforming the way CNN covered the historic 2008 U.S. Presidential election.”

Perceptive Pixel founder and Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Han, took to the stage at the Microsoft conference to show off the wall-sized screen, pinching and zooming on maps and swiping between Windows 8 applications.