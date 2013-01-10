FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perdaman seeks A$3.5 bln in damages from ICICI Bank in coal case
January 10, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Perdaman seeks A$3.5 bln in damages from ICICI Bank in coal case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers said it has launched a damages claim against India’s ICICI Bank seeking A$3.5 billion in its ongoing legal battle with India’s Lanco Infratech over a stalled fertiliser project.

The comapany said in an email that it had filed its application in federal court in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 2.

The dispute centres around a coal supply deal for Perdaman’s proposed coal-to-urea project in Western Australia.

Lanco and ICICI did not have immediate comment.

Reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Tony Munroe in MUMBAI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
