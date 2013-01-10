FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Perdaman seeks A$3.5 bln in damages from ICICI Bank in coal case
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Perdaman seeks A$3.5 bln in damages from ICICI Bank in coal case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds shares, background)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers sought to widen its legal battle against India’s Lanco Infratech Ltd over a stalled coal-to-urea project by launching a A$3.5 billion ($3.68 billion) damage claim against ICICI Bank Ltd, the lender to Lanco’s Griffin Coal unit.

Perdaman filed its application in federal court in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 2, the company said in an email on Thursday.

Lanco called Perdaman’s move a “desperate attempt” and said ICICI Bank had no contractual relationship with the Australian company. It said the case has not yet been admitted by the court.

Perdaman filed a lawsuit against Lanco in 2011 in the Supreme Court of Western Australia seeking compensation of A$3.5 billion for breach of a coal supply agreement. Lanco termed Perdaman’s claims baseless and said in its statement on Thursday that it expected the case to be decided in its favour shortly.

Shares of ICICI, India’s No.2 lender, fell as much as 1.63 percent in early trade in a flat Mumbai market. They pared losses to trade down 0.8 percent, at 1,171 rupees at 8:13 GMT.

A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst said in a note to clients he did not expect the lawsuit to have “any material impact” on ICICI shares.

ICICI officials declined to comment.

Lanco Infratech acquired Griffin Coal Mining Co in 2011.

($1 = 0.9516 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Swati Pandey and Tony Munroe in MUMBAI; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.