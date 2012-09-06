FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Peregrine trustee seeks to distribute $123 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Peregrine trustee seeks to distribute $123 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show earliest distribution date is Sept 28)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Peregrine Financial Group’s bankruptcy trustee is seeking court approval to distribute $123 million to former customers of the futures brokerage, the first they would see of their funds since Peregrine’s collapse in mid-July.

The trustee, Ira Bodenstein, has about $181 million on hand, he said in a court filing late Wednesday. The earliest the distribution could take place would be Sept. 28, according to the filing.

Peregrine filed for bankruptcy protection on July 10, a day after its CEO attempted suicide and confessed to a long-running fraud. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has pegged the amount of missing customer funds at more than $200 million.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.