BRIEF-Peregrine sees FY basic EPS falling more than 20%
February 18, 2013 / 6:37 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Peregrine sees FY basic EPS falling more than 20%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd : * Says basic earnings per share for the year ending 31 March 2013 will be lower

more than 20% * Says intangible assets of stenham balance sheet’s (in which Peregrine has an

62,7% shareholding), will be impaired * Says whilst the impairment will affect basic earnings per share, it will not

have any impact on headline EPS * Says the dividend to be declared for year ending March 2013 seen at least

equal to ordinary dividend of 72 cents last year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
