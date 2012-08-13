FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peregrine Financial Group CEO indicted for lying to regulators
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 13, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

Peregrine Financial Group CEO indicted for lying to regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Peregrine Financial Group CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. was indicted on charges of making and using false statements to regulators, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said on Monday.

The indictment, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 155 years in prison and a $7.75 million fine, comes a little more than a month after Wasendorf confessed to bilking customers of his Cedar Falls, Iowa-based brokerage of more than $100 million over nearly 20 years.

He was arrested on July 13, five days after he attempted suicide near his company’s headquarters. Peregrine Financial filed for bankruptcy on July 10.

Wasendorf is being held in a county jail and his next appearance for an arraignment has not yet been set, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.