FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peregrine CEO pleads guilty to embezzlement, other crimes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Peregrine CEO pleads guilty to embezzlement, other crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa Sept 17 (Reuters) - Peregrine Financial Group Chief Executive Russell Wasendorf Sr. pleaded guilty in an Iowa courtroom on Monday to embezzling more than $100 million from customers of his futures brokerage, lying to regulators to cover his tracks, and mail fraud.

Wasendorf, 64, agreed to plead guilty to the charges earlier this month after confessing in July to stealing from clients for nearly 20 years.

Wasendorf, who has been in jail since being arrested in July for lying to regulators, will remain behind bars while a judge assesses whether he is a flight risk. He previously had been set to be released after the hearing Monday, but prosecutors argued he should stay in jail.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.