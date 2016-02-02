FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natgas storage company Peregrine Midstream files for bankruptcy
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 2, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Natgas storage company Peregrine Midstream files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas storage company Peregrine Midstream Partners LLC filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, the latest in a string of energy-related companies to seek Chapter 11.

Oil and gas prices have fallen sharply since mid-2014 and scores of exploration companies and related service firms have filed for bankruptcy as their debt became unsustainable.

Peregrine’s Ryckman Creek affiliate operates a 50 billion cubic foot storage facility in Uinta County, Wyoming, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Peregrine estimated it had between $100 million and $500 million of both assets and liabilities.

The company also said it had an outstanding secured bank loan of $332 million.

European private equity group EQT Infrastructure acquired 70 percent of Houston-based Peregrine in 2011, according to Peregrine’s website.

Peregrine was founded in 2009 by John Hopper and Jeff Foutch, who also founded Falcon Gas Storage Co, according to Peregrine’s website. Falcon was acquired in 2005 by Bahrain-based Arcapita, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.