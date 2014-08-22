FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murata Electronics to buy Peregrine Semiconductor for $465 mln
August 22, 2014

Murata Electronics to buy Peregrine Semiconductor for $465 mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Murata Electronics North America Inc said it would buy the rest of chipmaker Peregrine Semiconductor Corp it does not already own in an all-cash deal valued at $465 million.

The offer price of $12.50 per share is at a premium of 62.5 percent to Peregrine’s Thursday close of $7.69.

Including Peregrine’s outstanding shares already held by Murata Electronics, a unit of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd , the deal is valued at $471 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

