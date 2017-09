Nov 12 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd

* Normalised headline EPS up 41% to 108.1 cents per share

* Basic profit attributable to shareholders amounted to r228 million (2013: r150 million) for six months ended 30 september 2014

* Operating revenue increased by 20% to r1.1 billion (2013: r887 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: