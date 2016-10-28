FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MOVES-Perella Weinberg hires banker in Los Angeles-sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 28, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Perella Weinberg hires banker in Los Angeles-sources

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners has hired an investment banker from Bank of America Corp focused on the industrials sector, Christopher Mead, based in Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mead will help open an office for Perella Weinberg in Los Angeles, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Los Angeles would be a new market for New York-based Perella Weinberg, which also has offices London, Denver, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and San Francisco, according to its website.

Representatives for Bank of America and Perella Weinberg declined to comment.

Perella most recently advised AT&T on its $85.4 billion announced acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the largest announced deal this year.

Boutique banks have been increasingly luring bankers away from big banks and taking a bigger share of investment banking fees on megadeals. Companies often value their independent advice and niche expertise.

Perella has been in hiring mode this year. Woody Young, the veteran telecom banker who was instrumental in bringing in AT&T's business, joined the firm in January. It also bulked up its financial institutions group by hiring investment bankers Mauro Rossi from Morgan Stanley and Joseph Lovell from Wells Fargo & CO earlier this year.

Perella gained another Bank of America banker earlier this year when David Azema, former chairman of global infrastructure at Bank of America, joined to oversee its business in France.

It also added three new managing directors to its restructuring group.

Buoyed by the AT&T-Time Warner deal, Perella climbed to 16th in the global mergers and acquisitions league tables, up from 37th a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was 15th in the United States, up from 34th a year ago.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.