MOVES-Investment bank Perella Weinberg to hire George Young from Lazard
April 10, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Investment bank Perella Weinberg to hire George Young from Lazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Investment bank Perella Weinberg said telecom banker George Young III from Lazard would join the company as a partner, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Young was a co-head of global telecommunications, media and technology banking and vice chairman of investment banking at Lazard.

He has advised various transactions in the industry including AT&T Inc’s pending acquisition of DirectTV and Sprint Corp’s merger with Nextel Communications Inc, the memo said.

Young has more than 25 years of experience advising clients in the telecommunications and media sector, according to the memo.

Prior to Lazard, he was global head of technology, media, and telecommunications investment banking at Merrill Lynch, the memo said.

Young is expected to start working at Perella Weinberg from Jan. 4, 2016 and will be based in New York, the memo said.

Perella Weinberg and Lazard declined to comment on the appointment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

