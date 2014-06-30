FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perella Weinberg says hires former Nokia CEO Ollila as advisory partner
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Perella Weinberg says hires former Nokia CEO Ollila as advisory partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Jorma Ollila, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, has joined Perella Weinberg Partners as an advisory partner.

Ollila, who acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Dutch Shell plc and Outokumpu Oyj, will provide senior counsel to Perella’s clients, the firm said on Monday.

“He offers invaluable international business perspective and insight that will be beneficial to both the Firm and our clients,” said Joseph Perella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners.

Ollila began his career at Citibank in 1978, holding various managerial positions within corporate banking in London and Helsinki. He joined Nokia in 1985 as Vice President of International Operations. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.