Perella Weinberg says hires former Nokia CEO Ollila as advisory partner

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Jorma Ollila, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, has joined Perella Weinberg Partners as an advisory partner.

Ollila, who acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Dutch Shell plc and Outokumpu Oyj, will provide senior counsel to Perella’s clients, the firm said on Monday.

“He offers invaluable international business perspective and insight that will be beneficial to both the Firm and our clients,” said Joseph Perella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners.

Ollila began his career at Citibank in 1978, holding various managerial positions within corporate banking in London and Helsinki. He joined Nokia in 1985 as Vice President of International Operations. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry)