Perella Weinberg hires former MS energy banker

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners said it hired former Morgan Stanley investment banker Ryan Moss as a partner to provide strategic and financial advice to clients in the natural resources sector.

Moss will divide his time between New York and Dallas, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He was most recently a managing director at Morgan Stanley, covering midstream and upstream energy companies.

He will work alongside Perella Weinberg’s other partners in the natural resources sector, Michael Dickman and Bob Maguire.