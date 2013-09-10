FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perella Weinberg hires former MS energy banker
September 10, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

Perella Weinberg hires former MS energy banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners said it hired former Morgan Stanley investment banker Ryan Moss as a partner to provide strategic and financial advice to clients in the natural resources sector.

Moss will divide his time between New York and Dallas, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He was most recently a managing director at Morgan Stanley, covering midstream and upstream energy companies.

He will work alongside Perella Weinberg’s other partners in the natural resources sector, Michael Dickman and Bob Maguire.

