MOVES-Perella Weinberg fires senior banker, 3 others - FT
February 18, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Perella Weinberg fires senior banker, 3 others - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners fired its leading restructuring partner Michael A. Kramer for allegedly soliciting colleagues to leave the firm to set up a new one, the Financial Times reported.

Kramer and three other bankers were fired for allegedly "violating their partnership and employment agreements," the Financial Times reported, citing a memo sent to employees on Tuesday by the bank's co-founder Peter Weinberg. (on.ft.com/1LaFKCg)

Kara Findlay, spokeswoman for Perella Weinberg, said in an email that the company does not comment on personnel matters. Kramer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The decision to terminate the contracts came after a number of other employees told senior management that they were being solicited to jump ship, the newspaper reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Prior to joining Perella Weinberg, Kramer was founder and managing director of Kramer Capital Partners, according to the investment bank’s website. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
