MOVES-Perella hires restructuring banker from Miller Buckfire -sources
April 11, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Perella hires restructuring banker from Miller Buckfire -sources

Jessica DiNapoli

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Perella Weinberg Partners LP has hired Alexander Tracy, a managing director at Miller Buckfire & Co, as a senior member of its financial restructuring advisory team, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Tracy is one of the first senior hires at Perella Weinberg’s restructuring practice after the global advisory and asset management firm earlier this year brought on Bruce Mendelsohn, former head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Americas restructuring group, to lead the practice.

The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not been made public. A spokeswoman for Perella Weinberg declined to comment. Requests for comment from Miller Buckfire were not immediately returned.

Tracy worked on the bankruptcy of Molycorp Inc, a producer of rare earth materials, according to court filings and press releases. Before joining Miller Buckfire in 2006, he was a vice president at Chanin Capital Partners.

Perella Weinberg has been rebuilding its restructuring practice after its former leader, Michael Kramer, left with several colleagues and began Ducera Partners LLC, another restructuring shop. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

