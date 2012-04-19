FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Perennial China soars after Wilmar founders up stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore-listed Perennial China Retail Trust rose as much as 8.1 percent on Thursday after billionaires Kuok Khoon Hong and Martua Sitorus raised their stakes in the property trust.

Kuok’s deemed interest in Perennial has increased to 16.941 percent from 5.023 percent while Sitorus’ deemed interest is now 5.662 percent, up from 3.165 percent previously, the company said in a statement.

Kuok, who is related to Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok, is chairman and CEO of Wilmar International, the world’s largest listed palm oil firm. He co-founded Wilmar with Sitorus, who is the firm’s chief operating officer.

At 0140 GMT, Perennial was up 7.1 pct at S$0.53. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

