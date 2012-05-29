FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Perfect World reports lower qtrly results, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Perfect World reports lower qtrly results, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd reported lower quarterly results, as fewer new launches hurt licensing revenue, sending its shares sliding 11 percent in after-market trade.

Net income attributable to Perfect World shareholders was 209.8 million yuan ($33 million) or 4.38 yuan (69 cents) per American Depository Share (ADS), compared with 263.7 million yuan or 4.99 yuan per ADS, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, known for its popular role-playing game “Legend of Martial Arts,” earned 4.83 yuan (77 cents) per ADS.

Revenue was flat at 718.5 million yuan ($114.1 million).

Analysts were expecting revenue of 735.9 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, Perfect World expects revenue of 647 million yuan to 683 million yuan.

Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $10.25 on Tuesday. They closed at $11.50 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.