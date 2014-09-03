FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perform tells investors to reject Blavatnik bid
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Perform tells investors to reject Blavatnik bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sports rights group Perform has told investors to reject an approach from leading shareholder Len Blavatnik to take the company private, saying that a 700 million offer ($1.15 billion)undervalues the company.

Blavatnik’s Access Industries, which already owns 42.5 percent of Perform, on Monday announced plans for a 260p per share offer, matching the price at which the company floated three years ago.

“The board values Access Industries as a long-term shareholder and supporter of the company but has concluded that the final cash offer undervalues the Company and its prospects,” Perform said in a statement.

Shares on Perform traded little changed at 258.2p at 1213 GMT on Wednesday, having surged 26 percent when Access announced the approach on Monday.

There was no immediate response from Access to Perform’s rebuff on Wednesday. It had said on Monday that the offer, valuing the company including its own stake at 701.6 million pounds, was a final one.

Perform buys online rights to major sports events and supplies video clips, live action and sports news and data to media groups and bookmakers.

It established a reputation as a growth stock as it doubled its market capitalisation, before crashing in December 2013 when it issued a major profit warning and saw its shares plunge more than 50 percent in one session.

Investment bank Rothschild is advising Perform while Credit Suisse is working on behalf of Access. ($1 = 0.6076 British Pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.