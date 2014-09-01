Access Industries bids to buy all of Perform

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investment group Access Industries said on Monday it planned to buy out the rest of sports rights group Perform that it did not already own for 410 million pounds ($681 million).

The group, which was founded by Len Blavatnik, said the offer was final.

It said the offer was being made by AI PG LLC, which is part of the Access Industries Group. PVT, also part of the Access Industries Group, already owns around 42.5 percent of Perform.

Access Industries said the offer was being made at 260 pence per share, compared with the 203.8 pence the shares closed at on Friday. It values the entire company at 701.6 million pounds.