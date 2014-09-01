FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Access Industries bids to buy all of Perform
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 1, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Access Industries bids to buy all of Perform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investment group Access Industries said on Monday it planned to buy out the rest of sports rights group Perform that it did not already own for 410 million pounds ($681 million).

The group, which was founded by Len Blavatnik, said the offer was final.

It said the offer was being made by AI PG LLC, which is part of the Access Industries Group. PVT, also part of the Access Industries Group, already owns around 42.5 percent of Perform.

Access Industries said the offer was being made at 260 pence per share, compared with the 203.8 pence the shares closed at on Friday. It values the entire company at 701.6 million pounds.

$1 = 0.6021 British Pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.