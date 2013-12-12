Perform Group warns on profit after Q4 trading deteriorates

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British sports rights company Perform Group warned its 2013 earnings would be “significantly” below its expectations after its advertising and sponsorship performance deteriorated in the fourth quarter.

Shares in the group slumped 28 percent after the announcement to trade at 306.3 pence at 1208 GMT.

Perform said full-year revenue would be about 6 percent below its previous expectations, with year-on-year growth now expected to be in excess of 35 percent. The majority of the revenue shortfall would fall through to core earnings, it said on Thursday.

Joint Chief Executive Oliver Slipper said he was “disappointed” with the performance of the business in Q4, and as a consequence it would also impact on the group’s outlook for 2014.