LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - PERFORM Group PLC : * H1 revenue 67.4 million STG, up 49 percent * H1 adjusted profit after tax 8.6 million STG, up 84 percent * Positive start to H2, with July and August showing strong year-on-year growth

in revenue, EBITDA * We have significant visibility over full year revenues, with in excess of

£131M already contracted * Confident to deliver strong FY revenue and EBITDA growth in line with the

board’s expectations