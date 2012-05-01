FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Perform sees strong growth in 2012
May 1, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Perform sees strong growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sports rights firm sees earnings growing

* Q1 revenue rises 45 percent

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Sports rights company Perform said it expected strong profit growth this year after reporting first quarter revenue rising by 45 percent.

“We are very pleased with the momentum in the core business and are looking forward to posting another year of strong revenue and EBITDA growth,” joint chief executive Oliver Slipper told Reuters.

The company, which was floated a year ago, provides live sporting action to bookmakers and consumers and also offers highlight clips to newspaper websites.

It said to date it had 104 million pounds ($169 million) of revenue contracted for 2012, up from 73 million at the same stage in 2011.

It is a banner year for sports, with the European soccer championships starting next month and London hosting the Olympics the following month.

Slipper said the impact on Perform would be limited as the company does not have rights for the events directly but added that they should create a positive momentum for sports-related advertising.

Perform shares rose 1.6 percent to 306 pence by 0822 GMT, having floated at 260 pence.

