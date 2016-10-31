FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Performance Sports chairman in talks to line up bid for firm
October 31, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

Ex-Performance Sports chairman in talks to line up bid for firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd, which has filed for bankruptcy, said in an interview that he is talking with U.S. and Canadian private equity firms about submitting a bid for the company.

Ex-Chairman Graeme Roustan said that he planned to oppose its biggest shareholder Sagard's deal with Performance Sports and intended to ask the U.S. Department of Justice and Canadian competition authorities to investigate. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

