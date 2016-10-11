FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brookfield Asset Management mulls bid for Performance Sports-Bbg
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Brookfield Asset Management mulls bid for Performance Sports-Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc , Canada's largest alternative-asset manager, is considering a bid for troubled hockey gear-maker Performance Sports Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Performance Sports' Toronto-listed shares rose 18.3 pct to C$5.75 before being halted. The company's U.S. shares were also halted after rising 15.9 percent to $4.16.

Brookfield raised its stake to 13.2 percent in Performance Sports in September after having said it would push for a restructuring, including a possible sale. (bloom.bg/2echMAm)

The former chairman of Performance Sports, Graeme Roustan, told Reuters in August that he had hired investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a bid.

Brookfield Asset Management and Performance Sports Group did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

