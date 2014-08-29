FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perform Group on track for 2014 profit target
August 29, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Perform Group on track for 2014 profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Perform Group Plc

* H1 revenue rose 29 percent to 118.8 million pounds

* H1 adjusted ebitda 15.6 million pounds

* Strong display advertising performance with world cup delivering revenues in line with expectations

* Cost reduction plan on track with benefits to come through in h2

* Trading in h2 has started well with strong year-on-year revenue and adjusted ebitda growth

* On track to deliver fy14 revenue and adjusted ebitda, in line with board’s expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

