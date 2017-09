LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Perform Group Plc

* Purchaser had received valid acceptances of offer of around 67.97 per cent

* Offer is now wholly unconditional

* Offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. (london time) on 21 october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kate Holton)