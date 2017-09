Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Pericom Semiconductor Corp shareholders approved Diodes Inc’s $413 million bid, rejecting Chinese company Montage Technology’s higher offer.

Pericom said a majority of shares cast in a special shareholder meeting were in favor of the Diodes offer.

Montage raised its bid to about $442 million on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)