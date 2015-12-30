FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1st Circuit asked to revive lawsuit over auction-rate securities
December 30, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

1st Circuit asked to revive lawsuit over auction-rate securities

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

A Massachusetts federal court ignored key facts when it dismissed a lawsuit accusing the securities arm of Bank of America of dumping risky auction-rate securities on unsuspecting clients, lawyers for the plaintiff are arguing on appeal.

In a brief filed Tuesday in the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, lawyers at Boies Schiller & Flexner said the trial court also erred when it found that the bank had no duty to disclose its knowledge of an impending market collapse while it was selling the auction-rate securities to its clients. Auction-rate securities are debt and preferred shares with interest rates that are re-set at auctions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YTFkVW

