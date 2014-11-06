FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perion Q3 profit gains, raises 2014 earnings estimate
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Perion Q3 profit gains, raises 2014 earnings estimate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Perion Network reported higher quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings projections after layoffs and other cost-cutting steps.

Israel-based Perion, whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising, said on Thursday it earned 38 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with 11 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $87.4 million from $81.6 million.

Perion cut about 100 jobs as part of a reorganisation that included a shift from monetisation through browser searches to non-search areas such as mobile.

It still expects revenue of $380-$400 million this year but raised its adjusted net income projection to $90-$95 million from $80-$90 million.

Earlier this year, Perion slashed its estimates after Google added extra steps for users to accept internet add-ons in its Chrome browser. This led to lower revenue and the need to seek out ways to make money outside of browser searches. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.