PerkinElmer 1st qtr profit edges past Street view

April 26 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on double-digit increases in sales from its human health division.

The company, which makes environmental safety monitoring and medical testing equipment as well as laboratory instruments, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $22.1 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27.3 million, or 24 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, such as acquisition-related charges, the company earned 43 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PerkinElmer tweaked its full-year forecast range and now expects to earn $2.00 to $2.05 per share excluding items. It had previously forecast $1.98 to $2.04 per share. It still expects revenue to rise in the mid-single digit range.