PerkinElmer 4th quarter profit tops Street

* 4th quarter EPS $0.65 vs Street view $0.62

* Revenue up 6 percent to $572.9 million

* Sees 2013 adjusted EPS $2.24 to $2.32

Jan 31 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, but the maker of scientific instruments issued a 2013 earnings forecast range with a midpoint below Wall Street estimates.

For 2013, the company forecast adjusted earnings of $2.24 to $2.32 per share and organic revenue to rise in the mid-single digit range. PerkinElmer would have to hit the top of that range to meet current Wall Street expectations according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter of 2012, PerkinElmer posted earnings of 65 cents per share, excluding special items. Analysts on average expected 62 cents.

The company, which also makes prenatal and newborn testing equipment and environmental safety monitoring products, had a net loss for the quarter of $15.8 million, or 14 cents per share, primarily due to an accounting adjustment related to pension liability. That compared with a loss of $83.6 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier that included large charges.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $572.9 million, a bit shy of the $578 million Wall Street was estimating.