PerkinElmer third quarter profit rises; narrows 2013 forecast

Oct 30 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc on Wednesday reported slightly higher-than-expected third quarter profit and the scientific instruments maker narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range, lowering the top end by 3 cents.

PerkinElmer said it now expects adjusted 2013 earnings of $2.04 to $2.07 per share, tightening its prior view of $2.03 to $2.10 per share.

PerkinElmer, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment and environmental safety monitoring products, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit of $29.6 million, or 25 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $524.3 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates of $523.8 million.