FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PerkinElmer third quarter profit rises; narrows 2013 forecast
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

PerkinElmer third quarter profit rises; narrows 2013 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc on Wednesday reported slightly higher-than-expected third quarter profit and the scientific instruments maker narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range, lowering the top end by 3 cents.

PerkinElmer said it now expects adjusted 2013 earnings of $2.04 to $2.07 per share, tightening its prior view of $2.03 to $2.10 per share.

PerkinElmer, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment and environmental safety monitoring products, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit of $29.6 million, or 25 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $524.3 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates of $523.8 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.