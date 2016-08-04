FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PerkinElmer 2nd-quarter profit rises
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

PerkinElmer 2nd-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher second-quarter profit on increased sales in its human health business and strong growth in China.

The company, which also makes environmental and food safety testing products, maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share. PerkinElmer had raised the forecast range by 10 cents in May following a strong first-quarter performance.

The company said net profit from continuing operations rose to $61.2 million, or 56 cents per share, from $49 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67 cents. Analysts on average expected 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 1.5 percent to $572.7 million, shy of Wall Street estimates of $574.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.