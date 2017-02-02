PerkinElmer 4th qtr profit misses expectations

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday posted slightly lower fourth-quarter profit, underperforming analyst expectations as income fell at its unit that makes diagnostics systems.

The company said income from continuing operations fell to $62.3 million, or 57 cents per share, from $63.4 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago. PerkinElmer announced the sale of its medical imaging business in December and results from that business are excluded from those figures.

It said adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, which exclude purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of intangible assets and other items, were 83 cents a share. Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 86 cents per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.