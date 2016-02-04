FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PerkinElmer 2016 forecast short of Wall Street estimates
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

PerkinElmer 2016 forecast short of Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday forecast a 2016 profit range below Wall Street expectations and reported fourth quarter results just shy of analysts’ estimates.

The company, which also makes medical diagnostic and environmental testing products, said it sees full-year adjusted earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $2.82 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PerkinElmer said profit from continuing operations rose to $68.5 million, or 61 cents per share, from $31.3 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago, when the company took a large charge related to pension adjustments.

Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer earned 86 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $608.1 million for the quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates of $617.5 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.