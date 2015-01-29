FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PerkinElmer profit tops estimates on strong sales of newborn screening tests
January 29, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

PerkinElmer profit tops estimates on strong sales of newborn screening tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted revenue and profit, helped by strong sales of its newborn diagnostic screening tests in developing markets.

The company’s profit from continuing operations fell to $31.3 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 28 from $73.5 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it earned 85 cents per share. Adjusted revenue rose 3 percent to $608.6 million.

Analysts’ on average were expecting a profit of 78 cents per shares on revenue of $600.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast 2015 adjusted earnings of $2.58-$2.64 per share, assuming the stronger U.S. dollar will reduce profit by about 15 cents.

PerkinElmer, which also sells neonatal, environmental and food safety testing equipment, rakes in more than half its revenue from sales outside the United States. Overseas sales in euros and other currencies are reduced when converted back into U.S. dollars.

The Massachusetts-based company’s shares closed at $44.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Natalie Grover; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

