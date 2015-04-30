FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PerkinElmer profit tops Street forecast; lowers full-year view
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

PerkinElmer profit tops Street forecast; lowers full-year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected first quarter profit despite the impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales that led the company to lower its full-year earnings forecast.

PerkinElmer, which also makes environmental testing and medical diagnostic products, said the foreign exchange situation would cut 2015 earnings by 23 cents per share instead of the 15 cents it had previously forecast.

However, the company only cut 4 cents from its full-year forecast range and now expects adjusted earnings of $2.54 to $2.60 per share.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit of $34.9 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company said it earned 50 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.