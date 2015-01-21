FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perma Fix Medical in consortium receives 10 mln zlotys subsidy
January 21, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Perma Fix Medical in consortium receives 10 mln zlotys subsidy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Perma Fix Medical SA :

* In consortium receives 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million) subsidy from the National Centre for Research and Development for a project of innovative production of Technetium 99m

* Technetium 99m is the most commonly used medical isotope

* The total value of the Technetium 99m production project is 13.3 million zlotys

* The consortium comprises 5 partners: National Centre for Nuclear Research Radioisotope Centre POLATOM, Institute of Synthetic and Artificial Fibres, Nuclear Medicine Department of the Medical University of Warsaw, Institute of Industrial Organic Chemistry, Branch Pszczyna and Perma Fix Medical SA

* Perma Fix Medical SA is a subsidiary of Perma-Fix Environmental Services SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7344 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

