MOVES-Permal Group appoints Terrence Purcell EVP, portfolio management

July 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager Permal Group said Terrence Purcell joined the company as executive vice president, portfolio management, on Sunday.

Purcell joined Permal from the State of Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, where he was principal investment officer.

Robert Discolo joined Permal as executive vice president, investments, on July 1.

He was previously managing director and head of hedge fund solutions group at Pinebridge, where he spent 14 years.

Marc Blieden also joined Permal as chief risk officer on July 1, from FRM (Man Group). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)