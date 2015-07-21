FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Permal Group appoints Terrence Purcell EVP, portfolio management
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Permal Group appoints Terrence Purcell EVP, portfolio management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager Permal Group said Terrence Purcell joined the company as executive vice president, portfolio management, on Sunday.

Purcell joined Permal from the State of Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, where he was principal investment officer.

Robert Discolo joined Permal as executive vice president, investments, on July 1.

He was previously managing director and head of hedge fund solutions group at Pinebridge, where he spent 14 years.

Marc Blieden also joined Permal as chief risk officer on July 1, from FRM (Man Group). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
