Permanent TSB starts marketing AT1 at 9% area

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Permanent TSB has started marketing Ireland’s first ever Additional Tier 1 bond issue at initial price thoughts of 9% area, according to a source.
The deal will be a perpetual non-call six-year issue and total 125m. Investor interest is in excess of 800m via sole bookrunner Deutsche Bank.
The bond will convert into equity if PTSB’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender’s CET1 ratio was 14.2% on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.
Ireland’s third largest domestically owned lender is also planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID: nL5N0XK165]
The transaction is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)