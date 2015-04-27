Permanent TSB starts marketing AT1 at 9% area

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Permanent TSB has started marketing Ireland’s first ever Additional Tier 1 bond issue at initial price thoughts of 9% area, according to a source.

The deal will be a perpetual non-call six-year issue and total 125m. Investor interest is in excess of 800m via sole bookrunner Deutsche Bank.

The bond will convert into equity if PTSB’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender’s CET1 ratio was 14.2% on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.

Ireland’s third largest domestically owned lender is also planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID: nL5N0XK165]

The transaction is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)