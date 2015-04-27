FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Permanent TSB starts marketing AT1 at 9% area
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Permanent TSB starts marketing AT1 at 9% area

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Permanent TSB has started marketing Ireland’s first ever Additional Tier 1 bond issue at initial price thoughts of 9% area, according to a source.

The deal will be a perpetual non-call six-year issue and total 125m. Investor interest is in excess of 800m via sole bookrunner Deutsche Bank.

The bond will convert into equity if PTSB’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender’s CET1 ratio was 14.2% on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.

Ireland’s third largest domestically owned lender is also planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID: nL5N0XK165]

The transaction is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.