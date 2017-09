LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Permanent TSB has set final terms on an inaugural 125m Additional Tier 1 issue at 8.625%, according to a source.

Demand for the Irish lender’s perpetual non-call six-year deal is over 1.25bn.

The trade via sole bookrunner Deutsche Bank will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)