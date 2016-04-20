FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permanent TSB says sees spike in mortgage applications
April 20, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Permanent TSB says sees spike in mortgage applications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Ireland’s permanent tsb (PTSB) has seen mortgage applications spike in recent months, its chairman said on Wednesday, weeks after 2015 results showed it was lagging rivals in the sector.

“I think we improved the offer this year and the performance (in mortgage applications) has spiked up quite markedly,” Chairman Alan Cook told reporters.

Chief Executive Jeremy Masding said he would be pleased if the bank could get back to a low double-digit share of the Irish mortgage market this year.

Shares in the bank fell in March after it reported just a 2 percent rise in mortgage lending last year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

