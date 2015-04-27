FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland will recover full cost of permanent tsb rescue- finance minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

Ireland will recover full cost of permanent tsb rescue- finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Ireland will recover the full 2.7 billion euros ($2.94 billion) invested in permanent tsb (PTSB), finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday after the state cut its stake in the bank to 75 percent following a public share sale.

PTSB management have consistently said a full recovery of state funds is unlikely, stated as recently as March by its chief executive. The mortgage lender priced it flotation at top of a 3.90 to 4.50 euros per share range.

“The bottom line is that everything that the taxpayers have invested in PTSB will be recovered in due course,” Noonan told national broadcaster RTE. ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.