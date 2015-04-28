FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's permanent tsb eyes full reprivatisation by 2018
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland's permanent tsb eyes full reprivatisation by 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s permanent TSB (PTSB) can return to full private ownership and repay all of the bailout funds provided by the government by mid-2018, the Irish Times on Tuesday quoted Chief Executive Jeremy Masding as saying.

PTSB raised 400 million euros in a share offer priced at the top of a range of 3.90 to 4.50 euros per share on Monday, valuing the first Irish lender to launch a public share sale since the financial crisis at 2 billion euros.

“Returning the bank to private ownership is my goal and, based on the business plan presented to investors, that timeframe is a realistic objective,” Masding was quoted as saying, referring to a timeframe of late 2017 or mid-2018.

The share sale prompted Ireland’s finance minister to promise taxpayers a recovery of the full 2.7 billion euros invested in the bank despite PTSB management consistently saying such an outcome was unlikely.

Masding, who as recently as March said that a full repayment was unlikely, was quoted as saying that this was now a “much more realistic objective” based on what he had seen in the past couple of months.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.