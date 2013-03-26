FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's PTSB says deposits flowing in despite Cypriot woes
March 26, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland's PTSB says deposits flowing in despite Cypriot woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Institutional, corporate and retail deposits have continued to flow in to Ireland permanent tsb (PTSB) since Cyprus decided to levy its deposit holders last week, the bank’s treasurer said on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen no issues so far, we’ve been through a lot worse than this and have seen continued inflows. We saw strong inflows last year, this year and even this week since the announcement,” PTSB group treasurer Kieran Bristow told a news conference.

“They continued to flow in across our deposit channels - institutional, corporate and retail. Clearly if there is an announcement or somehow people got the view that deposits were going to get a haircut, every bank would be in trouble.”

